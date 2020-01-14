Delta Capital Management LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.63. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $274.37 and a one year high of $463.83.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $949,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,279 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

