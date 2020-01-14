Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.75-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.21. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.75-7.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.59.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

