David A. Morken Sells 2,530 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BAND traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 137,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 227.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 203.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,654,000 after buying an additional 908,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after buying an additional 148,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 90,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bandwidth by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.