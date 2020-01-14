Datawallet Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Exmo and IDEX. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $435,130.00 and approximately $78,186.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

