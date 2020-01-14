Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 56.2% in December

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the December 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAIO. ValuEngine raised Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,413. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

In other news, Director John D. Delafield bought 55,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $196,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

