Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $35.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAR. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 2,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,921. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,455 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

