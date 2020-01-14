Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DANOY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. 394,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.