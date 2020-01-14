Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,895,000 after acquiring an additional 363,465 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50,164 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 296,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.39. 2,899,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average of $143.07. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $104.04 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

