Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 10,853.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after buying an additional 686,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Danaher by 16.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,895,000 after buying an additional 363,465 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 179.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after buying an additional 360,427 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $103.98 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

