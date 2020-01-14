Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $62.25 Average PT from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DDAIF. BNP Paribas lowered Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Daimler has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.