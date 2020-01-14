Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $62.25 Average PT from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDAIF. BNP Paribas lowered Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Daimler has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.96 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.40%. Analysts forecast that Daimler will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

