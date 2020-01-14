DA Davidson Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $30.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

COHU traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 138,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cohu by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

