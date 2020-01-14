D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 323 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,474,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $327.31. 5,171,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,574,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.16. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $256.41 and a one year high of $327.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

