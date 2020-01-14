D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 303 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Diageo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $139.55 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

