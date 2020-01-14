D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 148 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,911 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 955,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,719,000 after purchasing an additional 893,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.77. 2,975,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,816. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $193.10 and a 12-month high of $315.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.