D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 869,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.