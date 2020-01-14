D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.25. 60,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $85.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

