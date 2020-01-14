D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 3,541 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.61.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.30 on Tuesday, reaching $247.68. 7,387,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,334. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $252.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

