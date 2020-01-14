CyrusOne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,160 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,281% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. 21,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,539 shares of company stock worth $2,967,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

