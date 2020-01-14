CyrusOne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,160 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,281% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.
Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. 21,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.
In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,539 shares of company stock worth $2,967,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
