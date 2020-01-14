Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

KO stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.