Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 6,135 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $219.61 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $145.78 and a 52-week high of $219.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1513 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

