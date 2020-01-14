Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,463. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4623 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

