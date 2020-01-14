CyberVein Tops One Day Volume of $38,073.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and HitBTC. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $38,073.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 109.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

