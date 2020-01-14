Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research firms recently commented on CRY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Cryolife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Also, CEO James P. Mackin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $117,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cryolife by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cryolife by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV bought a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryolife stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. 100,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.68. Cryolife has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. Cryolife’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

