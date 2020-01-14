CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.53. 424,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,032. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.54. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $104.22 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 87.59%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

In related news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.