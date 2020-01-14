CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,934 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $86,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,352,000 after buying an additional 207,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,201,000 after buying an additional 329,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,581,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,396,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,158,000 after acquiring an additional 90,732 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

CCI traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $104.22 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

