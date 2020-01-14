Critical Survey: Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Medical Transcription Billing (NYSE:MTBC)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalara and Medical Transcription Billing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 0 13 1 3.07 Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avalara presently has a consensus price target of $86.18, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Medical Transcription Billing has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Medical Transcription Billing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Transcription Billing is more favorable than Avalara.

Risk and Volatility

Avalara has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Medical Transcription Billing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -15.13% -15.51% -8.69% Medical Transcription Billing -5.01% -8.85% -6.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalara and Medical Transcription Billing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $272.10 million 24.15 -$75.55 million ($1.08) -79.07 Medical Transcription Billing $50.55 million 1.15 -$2.14 million ($0.59) -8.05

Medical Transcription Billing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Transcription Billing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Transcription Billing beats Avalara on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

