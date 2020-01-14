Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $37.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

