Credit Suisse Group Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $170.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.30.

SPLK opened at $155.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.03. Splunk has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $157.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,702 shares of company stock worth $8,308,530. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Splunk by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 231.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,584,000 after acquiring an additional 796,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 910.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 580,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

