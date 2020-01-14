Credit Suisse Group Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $340.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ServiceNow from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.82.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $302.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.11. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,512.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $305.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,487 shares of company stock worth $16,652,731 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

