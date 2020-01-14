Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,275 ($43.08).

Several research firms have weighed in on CWK. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,284 ($43.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,337. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,474 ($45.70). The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,264.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,957.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 16.70 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.