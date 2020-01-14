Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coupa Software from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.30.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $173.64 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $174.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -259.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,710,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,055.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $39,408.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $39,556,394. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

