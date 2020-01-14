Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Shares of HD traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.85. 163,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $172.00 and a 12 month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

