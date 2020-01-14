Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 34,006,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. The company has a market capitalization of $318.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

