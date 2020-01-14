Corbenic Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $22.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,869.11. 2,480,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,814.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,818.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

