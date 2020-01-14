Corbenic Partners LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.53. 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,816. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $193.10 and a 12-month high of $315.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total value of $2,097,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,156,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.