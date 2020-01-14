Corbenic Partners LLC Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. Walt Disney comprises 3.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. The stock has a market cap of $263.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

