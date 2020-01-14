Corbenic Partners LLC Invests $42,000 in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

BMTC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,318. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $810.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

BMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

