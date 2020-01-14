Corbenic Partners LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Boeing makes up about 2.7% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

BA traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $319.55 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

