Corbenic Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Navistar International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global cut Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.68.

Shares of NAV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. 186,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Navistar International Corp has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

