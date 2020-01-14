Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,577 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,263,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

PG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.80. 2,515,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,911. The firm has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

