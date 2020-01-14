CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:CTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,433. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. CooTek has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.