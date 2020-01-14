Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

CBPX has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:CBPX remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 159,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,059. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. Continental Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,796.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 638.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 891,598 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

