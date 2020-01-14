Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.51

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and traded as high as $63.00. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 490,790 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5128 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $17,421,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

