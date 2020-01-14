Constellation (DAG) Reaches Market Cap of $10.80 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Constellation has a market cap of $10.80 million and $472,652.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.85 or 0.05836507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00118333 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,192,608 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

