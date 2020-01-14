Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79).

Separately, Shore Capital cut Consort Medical to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:CSRT opened at GBX 1,035 ($13.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,039.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 841.46. Consort Medical has a 12-month low of GBX 702 ($9.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,075 ($14.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $510.92 million and a P/E ratio of 131.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58.

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

