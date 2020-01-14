ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The bulk of acres that ConocoPhillips holds in the three big unconventional plays, which include Eagle Ford shale, Delaware basin and Bakken shale plays, are rich in oil. The company is planning to spend almost $4 billion per annum on the shale plays and operate around 20 rigs across four major fields. This is expected to ramp up production from the regions. Notably, significant opportunities in the Eagle Ford shale play where ConocoPhillips owns about 3,400 undrilled locations could lend access to almost 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent estimated potential reserves. However, ConocoPhillips’ expectation for higher production costs and operating expenses are likely to hurt profits. Moreover, the upstream energy player has been paying lower dividend yield than the composite stocks in the industry over the past two years.”

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

COP stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 268.2% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.