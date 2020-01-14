Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFF. CIBC decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities raised Conifex Timber from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Conifex Timber stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.76. 13,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.59.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.19 million during the quarter.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

