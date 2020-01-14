Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.34

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.34 and traded as high as $22.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 21,740 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,044,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,469,000 after acquiring an additional 936,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 276,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

