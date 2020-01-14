Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

TCFC stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $190.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.37. Community Financial Cor has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

In other news, CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. purchased 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.