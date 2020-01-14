Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 49,058 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,898.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 311,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 295,995 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 301,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. 16,249,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. The company has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

